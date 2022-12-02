Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.88

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.88 and last traded at $81.79, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 42.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 100.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.