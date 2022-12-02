Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.6 days.

Straumann Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $113.25. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945. Straumann has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $224.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

