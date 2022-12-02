Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.6 days.
Straumann Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $113.25. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945. Straumann has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $224.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77.
About Straumann
