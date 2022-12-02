Strong (STRONG) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Strong token can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00024871 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $584,412.57 and $95,302.40 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strong has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.51 or 0.06211835 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00509777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.76 or 0.31013294 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

