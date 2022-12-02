Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 9,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

