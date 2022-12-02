Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €112.55 ($116.03) and last traded at €110.30 ($113.71). Approximately 428,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.95 ($112.32).

Symrise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

