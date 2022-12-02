Tacita Capital Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 10,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

