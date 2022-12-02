Tacita Capital Inc Has $152,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.