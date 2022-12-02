Tacita Capital Inc Has $521,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.20. 28,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,962. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

