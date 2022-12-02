Tacita Capital Inc Has $917,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

BMO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,878. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.