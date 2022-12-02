Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.13. 5,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,825. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $216.38 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.01 and a 200 day moving average of $347.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

