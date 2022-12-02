Tacita Capital Inc Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after acquiring an additional 819,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 807,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.