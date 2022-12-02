TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TaskUs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in TaskUs by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TASK opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TaskUs Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

