Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,091 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

