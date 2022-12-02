Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.66 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

