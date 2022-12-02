TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.