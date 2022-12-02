Tezos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.66 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $942.13 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008169 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,787,788 coins and its circulating supply is 918,354,125 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.