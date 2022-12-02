The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus increased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 592,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AES by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 743,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 420,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

