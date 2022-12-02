The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,785.92

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,785.92 ($45.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,853 ($46.09). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,811 ($45.59), with a volume of 779,584 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,535 ($66.22) to GBX 3,807 ($45.54) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.29) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,615.25 ($55.21).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,531.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,786.34.

Insider Activity

About The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.12) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($113,651.68). In other news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.12) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($113,651.68). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($38.87), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($112,756.90).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.