The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $126,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $176.80. 67,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,743. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.