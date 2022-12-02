The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.37). Approximately 1,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.43).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.98. The company has a market capitalization of £70.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

