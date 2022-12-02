The Debt Box (DEBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $10.57 or 0.00062068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

