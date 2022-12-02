The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 37,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,180,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The GEO Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $852,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 257.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 429,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 309,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

