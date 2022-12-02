The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 148,194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

KHC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

