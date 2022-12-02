The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

DIS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 161,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

