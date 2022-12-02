Theleme Partners LLP Has $51.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Theleme Partners LLP reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $51,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sony Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. 9,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

