THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Update

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the October 31st total of 1,960,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THG from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC lowered shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 59.33.

THG Price Performance

Shares of THGPF stock remained flat at 0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.59.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

