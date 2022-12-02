Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00.

IBKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

