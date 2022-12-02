thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €7.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.50 ($7.73) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.26) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.40 ($5.57) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($27.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.15 and its 200 day moving average is €5.97.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

