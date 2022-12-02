TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,371,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 1,065,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $26.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. TIS has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

