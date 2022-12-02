Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.88 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

