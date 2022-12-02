TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.91

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$139.91 and last traded at C$139.60, with a volume of 93787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$138.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.78.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.08.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.