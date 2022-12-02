Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,082 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 666,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 82.4% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

