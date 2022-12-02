Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.12 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.12 billion and $6.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00010527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,040.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00245485 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79325187 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,971,302.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

