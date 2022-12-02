Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

TD traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$92.23. 1,329,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,312. The firm has a market cap of C$167.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

