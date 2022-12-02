Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 6,809 call options.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of BBWI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 133,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,052. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.
Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
