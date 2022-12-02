Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 480

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 396.60 ($4.74).

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.02) on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.69 ($4.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 332.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,990.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

