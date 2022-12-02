Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 480

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.60.

Trainline Price Performance

Trainline stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

