Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.