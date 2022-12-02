Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.43.
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
