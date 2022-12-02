Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.75) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.23) to GBX 890 ($10.65) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Up 3.2 %

TPRKY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 9,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.