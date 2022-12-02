Tribe Hits Market Capitalization of $95.49 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $95.49 million and $2.68 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

