Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Up 2.8 %

TENT traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.50 ($0.89). 176,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,933. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.19 ($1.05).

Get Triple Point Energy Transition alerts:

About Triple Point Energy Transition

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.