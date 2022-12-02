TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 6.9%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

TriStar Gold Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

