Truist Financial Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock worth $4,607,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52,674 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

