Trumpcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.60 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $3.60 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.30 or 0.07591193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00079796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

