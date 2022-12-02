TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
OTCMKTS TVAHF remained flat at $9.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
About TV Asahi
