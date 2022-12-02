TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

OTCMKTS TVAHF remained flat at $9.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

