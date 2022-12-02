Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,277 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 6.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $117,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 110.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $544.04.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

