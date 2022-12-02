U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

USB traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,783,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,381. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

