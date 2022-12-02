UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Micron Technology worth $489,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of MU traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 199,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,601,875. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

