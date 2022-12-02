UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $564,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.8% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,911. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.